Little America Trailer Showcases Immigrant Stories and Yogi Zachary Quinto

Emily V. Gordon and newly swole Kumail Nanjiani’s new anthology series, Little America, just dropped its first trailer, which features a peek at immigrant stories, as well as a peek at Zachary Quinto in full yogi gear. What, exactly, Quinto is doing as a yogi is unclear, because the trailer and the official series synopsis is – probably purposefully – vague. The series, which is set to air on Apple TV+ next month, follows the lives of eight different immigrants and stars Mélanie Laurent, Haaz Sleiman, and Sherilyn Fenn in addition to Quinto. The episodes are based on true stories from Epic Magazine, which put out a feature also called “Little America” in 2018. Master of None’s Alan Yang is producing alongside Nanjiani and Gordon. Little America premieres January 17, 2020.