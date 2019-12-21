My Chemical Romance Welcomes LA to the Black Parade at Reunion Show

Photo: Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images

Filling the hearts of former and current scene kids around the globe, My Chemical Romance reunited at their first show in seven years last night at the Shrine Expo Hall in L.A. The band performed “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” “Welcome to the Black Parade,” and “You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us In Prison.” Band-members handed out branded blankets before the show, as exhibited in a viral tweet showing bassist Mikey Way, along with guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero, distributing merchandise to fans. Several celebrities were in attendance at the Shrine, including Halsey, Kevin Smith, and Bishop Briggs. My Chemical Romance first announced their reunion gig this past Halloween, proving a prescient Joe Jonas right. The band split up in 2013, and fans have had several false reunion alarms in the intervening years. Check out footage from the concert below.