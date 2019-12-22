The Democratic Debates Take a Maury-esque Turn on SNL

Saturday Night Live’s cold open tackled the Democratic debates this week, with several former SNL cast-members reprising their roles as candidates, including Fred Armisen as Mike Bloomberg, Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar, and Maya Rudolf as Kamala Harris. Heidi Gardner starred as PBS moderator Judy Woodruff, and pointed out the lack of diversity among the Democratic candidates, saying, “Just like The Bachelor, the further we go, the less diverse we get.” Indeed, all of the Democratic candidates featured in the actual debate on Thursday night were white except for Andrew Yang, played in the cold open by Bowen Yang. Finally, Gardner as Woodruff revealed to the candidates that Trump had been backstage the whole time, and Trump, played of course by Alec Baldwin, stormed the stage to applause from the audience. Check out the cold open above.

