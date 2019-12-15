SNL’s Cold Open Shows Us a Bleak Vision of Christmas Present

It’s the holidays, and, well, you know how dinner table conversations go. #SNL pic.twitter.com/WOf78wMwXq — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 15, 2019

Saturday Night Live gave us a peek into three different households on Christmas day during last night’s cold open, and things look decidedly bleak. The first household featured Kyle Mooney, Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong and Melissa Villaseñor deciding that there’s no way Trump could be re-elected in 2020, while the second household, featuring Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day and Chloe Fineman, decided there’s no way Trump couldn’t be re-elected. Meanwhile, the third household, featuring Keenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim and Chris Redd, simply couldn’t come to a conclusion on the third Bad Boys movie. The sketch rounded out with Aidy Bryant as an invasive talking snowman and Kate McKinnon as a determined Greta Thunberg, making it a rare cold open that featured almost all of the cast, minus Colin Jost, Michael Che, and Pete Davidson. But don’t worry – there was plenty of those three in last night’s monologue.