Scarlett Johansson Defeats Pete Davidson, Kisses Colin Jost in SNL Monologue

Scarlett Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live for the sixth time last night, and though her monologue, which featured cast-members disappearing Endgame-style, “didn’t seem super topical” according to Beck Bennett, it did feature a sweet moment between Johansson and her fiancé, Colin Jost. Johansson, who met Jost while hosting SNL back in 2010, started the monologue by noting that she felt less pressure on her sixth time hosting. “What are they going to do, fire my fiancé? Oh no, what will we do without his paycheck?”

She then followed the trail of disappearing cast-members to Pete Davidson, who bought the Infinity Gauntlet online while high. Davidson addressed his recent absences from the show by saying, “When you’ve been here as long as I have, you can do that,” to a shaken Keenan Thompson. Johansson finished out the monologue by sharing that “this place means so much to me, I have so many friends here, and I met the love of my life here,” to audible gasps from the audience, before planting a big ole’ kiss on Jost. Now that’s how you open a show, folks.