The music video for Taylor Swift’s Christmas single, “Christmas Tree Farm,” has premiered, marking the official beginning of the holiday season, and, of course, Swift’s birthday month. In case you aren’t up to date on your Swiftian lore, the singer grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, and the song is an ode to her childhood home “where every wish comes true.” The video is solely made up of grainy home video footage from past Christmases at the Swift family farm, and towards the end, features a genuinely touching clip of Swift being gifted her (presumably) first guitar. The song, Swift wrote in an Instagram caption, was written and released casually, which perhaps speaks to Swift’s newfound ability to write and release music on her own terms, after longtime conflict with her label, Big Machine Records. Artistic independence? The greatest gift of all.

