See the Trailer for Downhill, a New Marriage Crisis Dramedy for Valentine’s Day

Jimmy Kimmel Live! premiered the trailer for Downhill, the American remake of Force Majeure. The film stars Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a couple whose ski vacation goes about as bad as one possibly can. When an avalanche looks like it’s about envelope the family, Farrell takes his cellphone and abandons his wife and children on the mountain. The trailer features Zach Woods and Miranda Otto in supporting parts. The movie was adapted from the Swedish original by Succession’s Jesse Armstrong, and is directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, who won a writing Oscar for The Descendants.

Related