Disney has officially tapped Wes Ball to direct a new installment of the Planet of the Apes franchise. Ball previously directed all three movies in the Maze Runner trilogy. It’s unclear if Ball’s Planet of the Apes movie will continue the story of the last three Apes movies, or if it will completely reboot the franchise. The last movie in the series, War of the Planet of the Apes, was directed by Matt Reeves and starred Andy Serkis in a critically acclaimed role as Caesar, king of the apes. It is also unclear if Serkis will be reprising his role in the new film. The Apes films are produced by 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney back in March. The upcoming Ball film will be the first Planet of the Apes installment produced under the Disney banner.
Disney Gets the Ball Rolling on New Planet of the Apes
Photo: Quinn P. Smith/Getty Images