Whoopi Goldberg to Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, Please Stop Talking’

Let’s get ready to rumble. Photo: Getty Images

Monday on The View, Whoopi Goldberg used her First Amendment rights to tell Meghan McCain to “stop talking.” Longtime co-host Sunny Hostin was explaining how she found it hypocritical that Republicans who voted to impeach Bill Clinton did not do the same for Donald Trump. Before Hostin could continue, Meghan McCain chimed in: “But my job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a View co-host,” McCain said. “My job is analyze the politics of it and I’m telling you my job here —” She’s cut off by more than one host, including Hostin trying to explain that she isn’t talking about all Republicans, just the senators. “Do you wanna hear a conservative perspective on this show ever?” McCain snaps. And that was all it took for Goldberg to go off. “Girl, please stop talking,” she said, attempting to set the conversation back on topic. “No problem,” McCain replied. “I won’t talk for the rest of the show. No problem.” Whoopi Goldberg, who has EGOT status, who has projects lined up where she doesn’t interact with Meghan McCain, and who, frankly, would rather be hanging with her dogs, simply takes it to commercial. The restraint of that woman!

Earlier this year, there were reports that McCain was leaving the show due to unrest, but ABC denied them and she came back for The View’s 23rd season. Hey, there’s always next time.