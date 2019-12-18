Ruth Wilson Left The Affair After Showrunner Frequently Coerced Sex Scenes

Photo: Mark Schafer/SHOWTIME

When Ruth Wilson departed Showtime’s The Affair in 2018 after four seasons, the reason for her exit was shrouded in confusing secrecy: She refused to state her rationale, only confirming that it wasn’t due to pay parity issues with her male co-stars. Now, a bombshell new report in The Hollywood Reporter claims Wilson left the popular drama series due to a widespread “toxic” and “hostile” work environment, which was further escalated by showrunner Sarah Treeme cajoling her into doing gratuitous sex scenes. Per THR, Wilson was troubled by the show’s frequent expectations of “titillating” nudity from the very first season, as well as the increasingly unhinged creative direction of her character. “Over and over again, I witnessed Sarah Treem try to cajole actors to get naked even if they were uncomfortable or not contractually obligated to,” a source explained. “‘Everyone is waiting for you,’ or ‘You look beautiful,’ to ease any insecurities they may have had. It’s things you would think would be coming out of a man’s mouth from the 1950s. The environment was very toxic.” Wilson was soon labeled “difficult” for pushing back against this nudity.

Wilson’s growing dissatisfaction with the show took a sharper turn in September 2016, when a chance meeting between Lena Dunham, Girls cast members, and The Affair executive producer and director Jeffrey Reiner occurred in Montauk. Reiner, who was drunk, approached Dunham and praised her for showing “everything” on Girls, even her “asshole,” and begged Dunham to meet with Wilson to cajole her to “show her tits or at least some vag.” Reiner also went on to “critique and crudely evaluate the bodies of all the women on his show” and showed Dunham a graphic photo of “a mutual friend with a cock next to her face,” who was Affair actress Maura Tierney. The photo was taken from a closed set and involved a body double actor.

When word of this encounter reached back to Wilson, Tierney, and The Affair’s other cast and crew members, Treem tried to defuse the situation with an email condemning sexual harassment. “This is a sexy industry and we are creating a show with a lot of sexual content,” the email read, in part. “But we want to keep that sexy, sexy stuff onscreen.” This did little for Wilson, who subsequently initiated a formal complaint against Showtime that alleged a hostile work environment. As a result, Reiner was not permitted to direct any future Affair episodes that featured Wilson, and she began to negotiate her exit from the show ⁠— which sources say included a “substantial” payment and an additional guarantee that Treem wouldn’t be allowed to be on-set with her. Wilson would go on to shoot her entire season-four arc prior to the start of the rest of the filming schedule.

THR adds that Wilson signed an NDA, which is rendering her unable to publicly discuss her departure. Reiner and Dunham declined to comment for the story, while Treem denies that she ever pressured The Affair’s actors to perform unnecessary sex or nude scenes. “I would never say those things to an actor. That’s not who I am,” Treem said in a statement. “I am not a manipulative person, and I’ve always been a feminist. The idea that I would ever cultivate an unsafe environment or harass a woman on one of my shows is utterly ridiculous and lacks a grounding in reality.”