The You Season 2 Trailer Offers a Creepy Conclusion to 2019

Once all the gifts are unwrapped and your Christmas festivities come to an end, you can combat those postholiday blues with Netflix’s most compelling stalker. Happy holidays to all! The first teaser trailer dropped today for season two of You, and the most pretentious millennial man on TV is back, going by the name Will (Penn Badgley) this time, and judging absolutely everyone around him in his Los Angels environs. In the previous teaser we got quick glimpses at his new “special friend” Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) along with a few other supporting characters. L.A. seems like an awkward fit for “Will”, given the image obsession that runs through certain circles in the city, but we’re sure to find some things about the city that he enjoys. (Badgley previously told ET that “there are some things I’ve done with prosthetic bodies in this season that were kind of nauseating as I did them, I will say that,” about season two, and we already know he still loves murder.) Season two starts streaming on December 26, but we miss you already, Peach Salinger.

Meet your match. YOU S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/94M9xqvjJQ — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 11, 2019