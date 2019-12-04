Zack Snyder Shares Photo of the Elusive Justice League Snyder Cut

Three and a half hours of this. Photo: Warner Bros.

Avengers, assemble! No, not Marvel’s Avengers. We’re talking about the brave men and women who have been campaigning for Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League. After dropping Easter egg–like hints, allegedly screening the film, and sharing stills to the social-media app Vero, Snyder has now posted a photo of the actual, physical Snyder Cut, lined up, ready to be devoured by fans. Over the image, Snyder wrote, “Is it real? Does it exist? Of course it does” in dramatic all-caps. So, there it is, but what is it? It’s the version of Justice League Snyder cut before he left the production due to a family tragedy. What hit theaters in November 2017 was replacement director Joss Whedon’s cut of Justice League. Fans have been aching for Snyder’s version ever since, even though they know it’s 214 minutes long. (That’s over three hours and 30 minutes of Ben Affleck’s chin.) Whether or not the public will get to see the finished Snyder Cut depends on a number of things, including millions of dollars to polish it up. But if Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and a whole mess of Justice League fans have their say, we could see the Snyder Cut one day.