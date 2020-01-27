Rosalía Calls for More Flamenco Music at Future Grammys

The Spanish singer won the Grammy award Sunday night for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording A

Spanish singer Rosalía won the Grammy award Sunday night for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer, and her performance of “Juro Que” and “Malamente” on the telecast featured the vibrant influence of Flamenco on her music. In the press room after accepting her trophy, Rosalía, who is the first all-Spanish-language singer to be nominated for Best New Artist, told reporters she was honored to follow in the footsteps of Joaquin Cortes, who performed with Alicia Keys at the 2002 Grammys, but called for more in the genre to be featured on the show. “I really hope that it doesn’t take 18 years more to have another flamenco performance here,” said the singer, who also took home five awards for El Mal Querer at the Latin Grammys in November 2019.

Reporting by Eve Barlow.