For all of the winners tonight, an air of loss has hovered over this year’s Grammy Awards. First, there were dedications and tributes by Lizzo, Boys II Men and Alicia Keys to basketball great Kobe Bryant, who died earlier on Sunday. Then, there is the absence of nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was tragically murdered in March 2019. Earlier tonight, the Grammys presented a posthumous Best Rap Performance award to the late rapper for his single, “Racks in the Middle.” The track was Nipsey’s final single before his tragic murder in 2019. The late rapper’s family, including his grandmother and brother, accepted the Grammy on his behalf.

Nipsey just won a Grammy. His family came to the stage to accept the award. 😢😢😢



The Marathon Continues pic.twitter.com/IhUlRvYbDh — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) January 26, 2020

Then, during the Grammys television broadcast, Ava DuVernay introduced Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin, and YG to perform a tribute to the late rapper. The powerful tribute to Nipsey’s memory featured a choir clad in white and gold and incorporated Nipsey’s recordings from his single “Higher” into the spirited live rendition. Khaled called out, “Long live Nipsey Hussle! Long live Kobe Bryant!”