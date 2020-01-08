Adam Sandler Presents the Safdie Brothers with NYFCC Award

Photo: Rachel Luna/WireImage

Adam Sandler presented directing duo the Safdie brothers with the Best Director award for Uncut Gems at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards tonight, and had plenty to say about his experience working with them. “I will never forget the first time I heard about the Safdie brothers,” Sandler said. “Actually that’s a lie, apparently my manager mentioned them every year for the past twelve years.” Sandler went on to describe watching Good Time, the Safdie brothers’ 2017 film, and thinking, “If they were good enough for Jimmie Walker, that’s all I needed to know.” Sandler, who has received critical acclaim for his starring role in Uncut Gems, “found it very interesting” that the Safdies were “nothing alike, but they both shared a vision of how amazing I was.” “A lot of people have asked, ‘Is working with two directors on the same movie difficult, Adam Sandler?’” Sandler told a laughing crowd. “To which I say, ‘It’s kind of like being in a threesome. You can’t look like one is giving you more pleasure than the other.’”

Sandler was among many celebrities present at the NYFCCAs, including Brad Pitt, who introduced Quentin Tarantino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who introduced Lupita Nyong’o, Ethan Hawke, who introduced Antonio Banderas, and Reese Witherspoon, who introduced Laura Dern. Also present and of note were Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese helping a press-shy Joe Pesci accept his Best Supporting Actor Award, and Bong Joon-ho geeking out over Goodfellas when he saw Scorsese in the audience. A full list of NYFCCA recipients can be found here.