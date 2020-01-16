*angry kazoo noises* Photo: Vimeo

Turns out, the Safdie brothers and Adam Sandler are the trio we never knew we needed. After stressing out moviegoers with their hit Uncut Gems, the Safdies and Sandler bring you “Goldman v. Silverman,” a new short film about street performers in Times Square who stress out a bunch of tourists. (To be fair, Times Square in itself is a stressful experience.) Benny Safdie and Sandler star as two feuding street performers while Josh Safdie stayed behind the camera and co-directs, as usual. “Goldman v. Silverman” is similar to a previous Safdie brothers short, “Solid Gold,” in which Benny played a shaky human statue. Now, Adam Sandler dons (then un-dons) the gold paint as an unsteady, but likable performer, while Benny plays his antagonistic silver counterpart. The two butt heads, much to the surprise of all the Times Square tourists who have no idea they’re in an A24-adjacent short film. A December New Yorker profile on the Safdies described the project’s immersive Times Square shoot. “Someone came up to me and was, like, ‘Was that guy with you?’” Josh told the magazine. “I was, like, ‘Nah.’ He turned to his wife and said, ‘That was real violence!’” It’s exactly the reaction the filmmakers were looking for. “The whole point is for people to go home thinking it’s real,” Benny added. The six-minute-long short film can be found on Vimeo for free. Or if you’re lookin’ for real gold, you can head down to Howie’s.