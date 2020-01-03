Adam Sandler’s Twitter Was Hacked, Used to Post Racist Tweets

Back up off of his gems. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for IFP

Someone out there wants Adam Sandler’s gems cut! The Uncut Gems star’s Twitter account was hacked Thursday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter, sending off several vulgar and racist tweets to Sandler’s 2.4 million followers. Starting in the evening, tweets including “i just had phone sex with @MariahCarey” started appearing online. The tweets got political with “@realDonaldTrump you’re a racist cracker. RT if you agree. #2020 #fucktrump.” However, they also retweeted “@BarackObama ur a arangatang monkey u ruined my life when u messed with food stamp rates i hate u forever retart.” Gotta cover all your bases, apparently. According to a rep for Sandler, the compromised account was locked immediately. On New Year’s Eve, Mariah Carey’s own Twitter account was hacked, tweeting stuff like “Eminem has a little penis.” Mariah Carey would never tweet that, but she probably got a good laugh when one of her assistants updated her. Sweet karma. Posts from both her and Sandler’s accounts leave references to the Chuckling Squad, a group of hackers whose résumé includes hacking Chloë Grace Moretz and the CEO of Twitter himself, Jack Dorsey. Case closed, gems uncut. It’s all in a day’s work.