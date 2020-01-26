Aerosmith and Run-DMC Walk This Way Across 2020 Grammys Stage

It wouldn’t be the Grammy Awards without a heaping dose of musical nostalgia, and Aerosmith was on hand Sunday night to spoon-feed it directly into your waiting mouth, which is open, since you are, after all, singing along. Not only were Steven Tyler and the gang there to play the hits, but they were also joined by Run-DMC for a rendition of their iconic rock-rap 1986 mash-up “Walk This Way,” punctuated by the wordless tribute of a Kobe Bryant jersey, waved from stage.

Despite his attempt to sue for the chance to perform with his band at the Grammys, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer was legally required to sit the awards show out this year, after an injury prevented him from rehearsing with the band for months. That being said, given how much the Academy loves nostalgia and Aerosmith… hey, there’s always next year!