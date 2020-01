This morning in Calabasas, California, a helicopter with Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people crashed, killing everyone aboard. At the start of this year’s Grammy telecast, Alicia Keys led a tribute to the basketball legend with the help of Boyz II Men. Together, they sang a somber rendition of “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” in the middle of the Staples Center, Bryant’s home court for almost every one of his 20 years as a Los Angeles Laker.

