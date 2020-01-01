America Ferrera Is Expecting Baby Number Two

America Ferrera loves a New Year’s pregnancy announcement. The Superstore star went on Instagram to announce baby #2 with husband Ryan Piers Williams. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch,” her caption read. Ferrera’s first pregnancy was announced on New Year’s Eve 2017. That pregnancy announcement was even better because it involved 2018 goggles. Not only does that let future archaeologists immediately date the photograph, year glasses are just fun. The 2020 glasses were the first in YEARS where you could look out the zero’s, and yer Ferrera chose to go with a tasteful photoshoot by a lake. To each their own, I guess.