American Horror Story to Keep Horrifying Through Season 13

Photo: Kurt Iswarienko/FX

There are many more stories of horror to tell, so FX has agreed to a hefty extension of its anthology series, American Horror Story. The network announced today that the show will continue on at least through season 13. The most recent season, 1984, was the ninth, and it had the distinction of neither Evan Peters nor Sarah Paulson appearing after being the show’s most reliable performers. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will continue to produce, which extends Murphy’s life at FX despite his large, new overall deal with Netflix, so the company isn’t letting him go just yet.