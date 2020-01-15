Samantha Bee Correspondent Amy Hoggart’s New Show Debuts Next Month

Amy Hoggart, self-described “empath and really nice person.” Photo: Phillip Caruso/Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee correspondent Amy Hoggart has another project coming to television next month. truTV announced today that Hoggart’s new show, titled It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart, will debut on Wednesday, February 26 at 10 p.m. Ordered to series last year (originally for TBS), the weekly, half-hour, docu-style series follows Hoggart as “she attempts to untangle people’s everyday issues such as shame, revenge, anxiety, grief, and … Miami. Each episode, viewers learn how Amy’s personal issues echo those of her clients’ in unexpected, ridiculous ways. As a self-proclaimed ‘empath and really nice person,’ Amy goes to absurd lengths to get her clients — all real people, not actors — to feel just a little bit better. She’s desperate to help, and it definitely shows.”

Hoggart serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Samantha Bee and Jason Jones, while Leo Allen — who has worked on Nathan for You, Review, and Comedy Bang Bang — will serve as showrunner. Hoggart will continue to appear as a correspondent on Full Frontal after the It’s Personal premiere.

“I am so happy everyone outside of our offices now gets to benefit from Amy’s extraordinary knowledge that is not based on any medical training,” Samantha Bee said in a release. “Amy is extremely smart and talented so I know her show can make an impact on the emotional distress Americans are currently facing. Do they give out PhDs to TV hosts? No? I bet they will after a season of this show.”