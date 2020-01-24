Anaconda Will Rise Again With A ‘Reimagined’ New Movie

Photo: Columbia Pictures

In 1997, Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz, Jon Voight, and Kari Whurer starred in a movie about a giant snake living in the Amazon river. It was called Anaconda, and it gave way to four sequels, one of which even made it to theaters. Today, Sony announced that Columbia Pictures will develop a “reimagining” of that cult favorite creature feature.

There are no plot specifics yet, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, “the studio is hoping to take a Meg-style approach to the concept.” Considering there’s nothing really distinct about The Meg, does that just mean the snake will be much bigger this time? It kind of sounds like it, per THR: “The studio is aiming to take what was a simple and relatively cheap programmer with a B-movie concept and eventize it in scope and budget.” So, in other words, it’s going to be more expensive than the original.

Tomb Raider and Snow White and The Huntsman writer Evan Daugherty is set to pen the script, and if Columbia really wants to make this an “event,” he better write a part in for Jennifer Lopez.