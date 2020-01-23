Annabella Sciorrra Photo: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

At 9:48 a.m., Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra entered a packed Manhattan courtroom through a side door, walked toward the witness stand, and sat calmly behind the microphone. She was moments away from testifying against Harvey Weinstein, whom she accused of raping and forcing oral sex on her around late 1993.

“Do you see Mr. Weinstein in court today?” asked prosecutor Joan Illuzzi.

Sciorra started to stand. “Yes.”

“Could you point him out?” Illuzzi said.

Sciorra fully stood and pointed.

“He’s wearing a black suit and a white shirt and a white tie,” she said. She then began to recall the alleged incident.

After a business dinner, Weinstein offered to drive Sciorra back to her Gramercy Park apartment. She got ready for bed and heard a knock at the door. Thinking it might be a neighbor or doorman, she opened it. Weinstein was there. He shoved the door open, she said.

Sciorra’s voice wavered, and she became increasingly choked up. A court officer in the corner near the witness stand brought her tissues.

“He started to sort of walk around … looking to see if there was somebody else there,” Sciorra said.

“And then he started to unbutton his shirt,” Sciorra continued. “He thought we were going to be having sex. I realized that if he was taking off his shirt that in his head, he wanted to have sex, and I did not want to.”

“It was just not going to happen,” Sciorra said of her decision. “I was not having sex with him.”

Overpowered by Weinstein’s size and unable to flee to her bathroom, she wound up in the bedroom.

“He shoved me onto the bed,” Sciorra alleged. “As I was trying to get him off of me, I was punching him, I was kicking him.”

“I was just trying to get him away from me, and he took my hands and put them over my head,” she said, holding her hands above her head, one hand gripping her other wrist.

“He put his penis inside my vagina, and he had intercourse with me, as I tried to fight,” she testified. “But I couldn’t fight anymore because he had my hands blocked.”

Weinstein stopped and ejaculated on her, Sciorra said.

“Did he say anything?” Illuzzi asked.

“He said, ‘I have perfect timing.’”

Before Weinstein forced oral sex on Sciorra, “he said, ‘this is for you,’” she testified.

“I didn’t have very much fight left inside of me,” she said. “I mean, there was not much I could do at that point. My body shut down.”

“It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual,” she continued. “I didn’t really even know what was happening, it was like a seizure or something.”

Diner actress Ellen Barkin, who earlier in the morning tweeted her support of “dear friend and warrior” Sciorra, was in the back row of the courtroom.

Weinstein faces five counts in Manhattan Supreme Court; in addition to Sciorra, the charges involve ex–production assistant Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann, who was an aspiring actress at the time.

Three more women are expected to testify, and will also allege that Weinstein sexually assaulted them. Weinstein does not faces charges in New York related to these women’s accusations.

Weinstein shuffled into Justice James Burke’s courtroom at 9:25 a.m. A spokesman supported the disgraced movie producer as he walked in; it was only the second time since mid-December that Weinstein entered the courtroom without using a walker.