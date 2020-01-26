Ariana Grande Sings ‘7 Rings’ At The Grammys, Does An Impressive Split

Ariana Grande is one of the most heralded stars at the 2020 Grammys, coming into the night with five nominations, including Album of the Year, and after receiving a very “go best friend!” introduction from Ben Platt, she took the stage to sing a three-song medley. Grande started with “Imagine” before transitioning into “My Favorite Things,” the Sound of Music song that lays the groundwork for the third and final song in her performance, “7 Rings”. The singer started out turned down, but proceeded to turn further up as the clothes came off and the bisexual lighting flooded the stage — and the kneepads went on! Then it was just Ari, some lingerie, a bed, and her backup dancers.

