One caused her pain, but enough about Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich. Last year was last year, and based on Ariana Grande’s social-media accounts on Saturday, there’s no hard feelings between her and the Grammys. Or at least, if there are, they’re not hard enough to keep her from taking the awards show’s stage later this month as one of this year’s performers. “See you jan 26,” Ariana wrote on her posts. She’s up for five awards, including Album and Record of the Year.

If you’ll remember, last year Grande became one of the many musicians to get into a war of words with Ehrlich, who has also clashed with Frank Ocean, Lorde, and Nicki Minaj. During an interview with the Associate Press, the producer said Grande, then on a world tour, did not perform at the 2019 Grammys because “she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure.”

However, according to Ariana, she offered three songs to the show, only to have Ehrlich decline each one. “I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” she tweeted at the time. “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken.” As a result of the snub, Grande didn’t attend the Grammys at all despite winning her first that night. Now, it seems like it’s all water under the bridge for Ehrlich’s last Grammys ever; he’s retiring after this year’s show, as it is his 40th. In 2021, producer Ben Winston will take over the Grammys and, hopefully, won’t be ordering quite so much beef for the green room.