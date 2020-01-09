Donald Glover’s Atlanta Isn’t Returning Until 2021

Simba??? Photo: Curtis Baker/FX “

Atlanta is (finally) coming back. Finished vacationing in the Pride Lands as Simba in The Lion King, Donald Glover is on his way back to the ATL. It just might take a while. According to Variety, John Landgraf, the chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, confirmed that after some delays Atlanta will be returning for two installments … in 2021. Even though 2021 sounds like a fake year from a sci-fi novel, it’s coming up and coming with a new Atlanta. Seasons three and four will function like “part one and two” of a new chapter in the show’s life, according to Landgraf. The first ten episodes will come out in January 2021 and the next batch of eight episodes will be out in the fall of that year. The episodes are being shot in sequence both in Atlanta and outside of the country. Season two of Atlanta (“Robbin’ Season!”) made waves back in 2018, earning 16 Emmy nominations, and bringing the mysterious Teddy Perkins to life. Since then, Donald Glover has been busy being a multi-hyphenate. He starred in the Disney live-action (or animated, if you’re an awards show category) film The Lion King and released his own feature, Guava Island, co-starring Rihanna. He also pivoted to his musician alter ego, Childish Gambino, for the alleged last time. And he won four Grammys. With his track record, whatever Glover cooks up for Atlanta seasons three and four just might be worth the wait.