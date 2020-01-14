Comedy Central Renews Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’s Lease for Another Season

Awkwafina. Photo: Comedy Central

Just because you have a Golden Globe for Best Actress doesn’t mean you absolutely have to move out of your grandma’s place right away. Comedy Central announced Tuesday morning that they’ve gone ahead and renewed Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens for a second season ahead of the show’s series premiere on Wednesday, January 22. The Farewell star is joined on the show by BD Wong, who plays Nora’s dad, Orange Is the New Black star Lori Tan Chinn as her grandmother, and SNL’s Bowen Yang rounding out the cast as Nora’s more successful cousin. The series is loosely based on the actress’s life, so we’re looking forward to season three, when Nora is nominated for and takes home, let’s say, a Tony.