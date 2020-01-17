Making Bad Boys 4 Is What They’re Gonna Do

4 life. Photo: Kyle Kaplan/Kyle Kaplan

They ain’t. Going. Nowhere. No, really. The bad boys of Miami law enforcement, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, aren’t going anywhere, because Sony has just given the go-ahead to a fourth Bad Boys franchise installment. Just one week after Bad Boys for Life, the third film in the franchise, debuted to reviews so positive that many critics were surprised to be won over — including Vulture’s own Bilge Ebiri — the studio has tapped Chris Bremner, one of the writers credited on the new movie, to develop another chapter. The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, which also drops the little morsel in its reporting that Bremner is also working on National Treasure 3. So, good for him! The beginning of the post–Michael Bay era of Bad Boys is officially in bloom.