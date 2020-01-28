Bad Bunny Drops a New Song Honoring Kobe Bryant, ‘6 Rings’

Bad Bunny x Black Mamba. Photo: Getty Images

While the world is still reeling from the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Bad Bunny channeled his grief into a new song, “6 Rings.” Bad Bunny, real name Benito Ocasio, shared the song on SoundCloud late Monday night. It opens with sound bites from Kobe Bryant’s legendary 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors, and then Bad Bunny sings about Bryant’s rings. Five for winning the NBA Championship and one for his wife and family. “Y felicidades, tú también ganaste seis sortija / cinco en la NBA y un matrimonio que te dio tus hija / Pensando que una se fue contigo me descontrolo,” Bad Bunny raps. Translated, per Rolling Stone, he says: “You won 6 rings, 5 with the NBA and one in a marriage that gave you your daughters / Thinking that one of them left with you, got me outta control / But nah, it’s so you don’t play ball alone in heaven.” The song ends with a clip from Kobe Bryant’s final game at the Staples Center, where he spent his entire career as a Los Angeles Laker. “And from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Bryant addresses the roaring crowd. “And uh — What can I say? Mamba out.”

Like many other celebrities, Bad Bunny shared his grief on Instagram upon hearing the news of Bryant’s death. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others, including the pilot, died on Sunday in a helicopter crash. “I would never have imagined that this would hurt me so much!” Bad Bunny wrote on Instagram, per Rolling Stone. “I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age 7 with my dad, and it was a game of this genius. From that day on he became my favorite player forever!!”