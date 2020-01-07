Joker Dances Its Way to 11 BAFTA Nominations

Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures TFW you realize Greta Gerwig isn’t nominated for Best Director.

The BAFTAs cannot get enough of Joker. The EE British Academy Film Awards announced the 2020 nominees on Monday, with Todd Phillips’s Joker leading at 11 nominations. Maybe they just really want to play “Send in the Clowns” every time Phillips has to accept an award. It’s Sinatra! What can you do? Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood aren’t far behind, with 10 nominations each. Sam Mendes, whose 1917 won Best Motion Picture, Drama, at the Golden Globes over the weekend, and Parasite director Bong Joon Ho round out the BAFTAs all-male Best Director nominees along with Phillips, Scorsese, and Tarantino. But the real competition is happening in the Special Effects category. Avengers: Endgame is going up against The Irishman, fueling the ire of comic-book nerds and film nerds everywhere. The awards ceremony will take place February 2. Until then, find the full list of BAFTA nominations below.

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer-director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director-producer), Edward Watts (Director)

Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)

Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer-director)

Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer-director)

Film Not in the English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Director

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Original Screenplay

Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman, Booksmart

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Original Score

Thomas Newman, 1917

Michael Giacchino, Jojo Rabbit

Hildur Guđnadóttir, Joker

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Casting

Shayna Markowitz, Joker

Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Marriage Story

Victoria Thomas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sarah Crowe, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Nina Gold, The Two Popes

Cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Phedon Papamichael, Le Mans ’66 [Ford v Ferrari]

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Editing

Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman

Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth, Joker

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker, Le Mans ’66 [Ford v Ferrari]

Fred Raskin, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Production Design

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, 1917

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves, The Irishman

Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková, Jojo Rabbit

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran, Joker

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Costume Design

Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell, The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Jany Temime, Judy

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Makeup & Hair

Naomi Donne, 1917

Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Bombshell

Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann, Joker

Jeremy Woodhead, Judy

Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Rocketman

Sound

1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans ’66 [Ford v Ferrari], David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects

Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy, 1917

Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame

Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman, The Irishman

Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez, The Lion King

Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

British Short Animation

Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer

In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher

The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

British Short Film

Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

Rising-Star Award

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Micheal Ward