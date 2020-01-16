Beyoncé Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving If Your Name Is Reese Witherspoon

Photo: Instagram

Friendship can take many forms and blossom between two people at any time. Sometimes it strikes two children teeter tottering on a see saw, other times it strikes two of the most famous women on the planet at the height of their careers. The friendship bolt seems to have struck Beyoncé and Reese Witherspoon pretty hard, as Reese has received not one but two (2) presents from the ever benevolent Queen Bey. The first present? A bottle of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s signature champagne. The second? A truly massive orange box containing B’s soon to be released new line for Ivy Park.

Like any sane person, Reese was thrilled to receive yet another gift from Beyoncé and took to Instagram to celebrate her good fortune. “Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive” Reese humble bragged asked her Instagram followers on Wednesday evening. Ummmmm… duh. However, the question remains: why has Beyoncé chosen to continuously shower Reese with presents? Has Blue Ivy recently discovered the magic that is Elle Woods? Do the Carters unwind with Big Little Lies on Sunday nights? Is this all a genius cross promotional marketing ploy to get the general public interested in Beyoncé’s champagne, Ivy Park gear, and The Morning Show? Time will tell, but for now, this is a celebrity friendship we can get behind.

