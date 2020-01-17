Here Are Some Glorious Photos of Beyoncé in Ivy Park Merch

An entrepreneur. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation

Well, if you haven’t received your giant orange Ivy Park clothing rack, then it’s safe to assume you’re not getting one. Beyoncé’s reinvented Ivy Park collection had its prelaunch today, after months of waiting for the brand to bounce back. In November of 2018, Beyoncé bought Ivy Park out from its co-owner, Philip Green. She announced plans to switch to collaborating with Adidas back in April. And now the fateful day is among us. Ivy Park officially launches on January 18, but lucky fans could’ve scored some of the new items through a prelaunch sale on Friday. And by lucky we mean very lucky, like a child of destiny lucky. Fans tweeted that as soon as the launch was supposed to begin, they were no longer able to access the Ivy Park section of the Adidas app. Others said that they never received a notification for when the launch began.

The fact the #IvyParkXAdidas promo just disappeared from this app!! pic.twitter.com/D66G6ookL5 — Sandy Cheeks (@yo_BayLahhh_) January 17, 2020

Perhaps fans will have an easier time getting their hands on Ivy Park when it officially launches on Saturday. In the meantime, those of us who didn’t receive Beyoncé’s over the top PR packages can gaze upon Beyoncé’s glory in these new photos of the athletic wear. It’s no trunk full of shoes, but it’s still a gift.