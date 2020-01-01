Jay-Z and Sir Carter Are Twins, Actually.

TFW your son is your twin Photo: Robert H. Levey 09788862/Getty Images

Is Sir Carter a twin? I mean yes, obviously. Beyoncé’s youngest children Sir and Rumi Carter are the most powerful Gemini twins with a June 13 birthday since Mary-Kate and Ashley. Let us rephrase: is Sir Carter Jay-Z’s twin? The evidence suggests that yes, actually, he is. Sure, Jay-Z is Sir’s dad, which complicates things. And there’s a 48-year age gap. And Jay-Z’s 6’2 whereas Sir is what the metric system would call a smol bean. But just look at this family photo from Beyoncé’s “2019 Bey-Cap” slideshow on Instagram (screen-grabbed by Complex).

Pictured above, left to right: Sir, Jay, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Beyoncé. Or is that Jay, Sir, Blue, Rumi and Beyoncé? It’s almost impossible to tell, with Sir looking like such a perfect lil’ Mini Me. Blue Ivy went glamour, Rumi went 10,000 watt smile, and Sir is pulling his best dad face. Whereas Bey and Rumi are sort of doing their own separate yet complementary things, and Blue Ivy is as always the star of the show, Jay-Z and Sir are perfectly matched, like those kids who coordinate outfits with their American Girl dolls. Or like Squirtle and Blastoise. Sir has set a new bar for dapper fashion in the under-three set, and we hope it starts a new trend: less Toddlers & Tiaras, more toddlers in tuxes. Fingers crossed that by the end of the decade, the twins feature on Blue Ivy’s debut solo album.