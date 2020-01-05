Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Awards season means debuting new looks, hopefully not falling down, and maybe offering up some wild off-the-cuff conversation about how gravity actually works. But if you’re a new couple on the scene, it can also be about taking your relationship to the next level by making everything red-carpet official. That’s what Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson did this evening at the 2020 Golden Globes, where they arrived looking like a handsome pair. Congratulations to these two on being together, but maybe more than that, congratulations to us. This is great for Hader and Bilson, but for at least the white-hot moment of tonight, it’s probably extra great for stan Twitter and the intersection of Barry and The O.C. fans — which is now even larger, thanks to this couple. Huzzah also to Michelle Williams and her fiancé, Thomas Kail, who were already pretty official since she’s pregnant and they’re getting married, but they too made their red-carpet debut at this year’s Globes.