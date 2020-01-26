Billie Eilish Glitters During Sparse Grammys Performance With Brother Finneas

Do you see that? Billie Eilish is shining, in more ways than one, on the Grammys stage. The singer-songwriter abandoned her usual dark, electronic backing to perform “when the party’s over” with her producer brother Finneas on piano. The sibling duo are already both Grammy winners tonight, with Eilish taking home Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Finneas besting prolific producers Ricky Reed and Jack Antonoff in Best Producer, Non-Classical, solely for his work on that album. As Eilish performed the ballad, also backed by a choir, it was hard not to notice her outfit glistening. We won’t lie: We like it like that. Eilish is also up for the big-four awards of Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year tonight, making her the youngest-ever artist to show up in all four categories.

