Having a bit of a moment. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Billie Eilish better pull together another large formal leisure ensemble, perhaps with some gold accents, because she is going to perform at the Oscars. The Academy announced the news today, putting her in a lineup of musicians that includes Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman. Eilish, who is some real Gen-Z bait for a telecast that seems to lose more viewers every year, is coming off of a wildly successful Grammys night, where she swept the top four categories and took home six trophies overall, while her brother Finneas O’Connell won Producer of the Year. (She’s not nominated for an Academy Award, but maybe the Oscars will want to give her the award anyway since Hollywood is just loving this girl right now.) Details about her performance haven’t been announced, and it seems a little premature to hope she’ll debut her Bond theme song, but this is an awards show about movies after all. So the fans can hope.