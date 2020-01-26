Billy Porter’s Grammys Hat Takes Home The Award For Most Hat

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Porter didn’t attend last year’s MET Gala as a literal golden god to let you down on the Grammys 2020 red carpet now. On Sunday evening, the Pose actor swept into the awards show with what at first appeared to be just your regular ol’ glimmering turquoise cowboy hat with a curtain of metallic silver fringe. However, once in front of the cameras, Porter soon revealed that his hat was, in fact, designed for a greater purpose: specifically, The Grand Reveal. So, of course, Twitter immediately began turning it into a dramatic meme.

Omg Billy Porter is PERFECT (to the tune of Hello Dolly) pic.twitter.com/WXrqOI4kK5 — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) January 27, 2020

Billy Porter at the Grammys this year: Bollywood version 😂 pic.twitter.com/aHXLFKtlQK — Waqas A (@WaqasA_) January 27, 2020

Billy Porter's silver fringe makes him look like Geordi LaForge's fabulous cousin on his mother's side, Gorgeous LaForge. pic.twitter.com/tTOYuFSNa4 — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 27, 2020

After his lotus papal crown at the American Music Awards and that surrealist black cowboy hat at the Emmys, it makes sense Billy would not stop raising the bar. But how much is too much hat? That’s a trick question. The limit does not exist. As long Billy doesn’t try to drive or operate heavy machinery with that curtain closed.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy