Harley Quinn Is Extremely Over Men in the New Birds of Prey Trailer

In Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn spent the movie in the thrall of her boyfriend and maker, the Joker. But her and “Mr. J” have since broken up, leaving her free to explore the time-honored tradition of amassing your girl gang together and leaning into personal transformations in the wake of a trash relationship. And we are all the better for it, since the outcome is Birds of Prey. In the latest trailer, Harley wants to prove that her breakup with Mr. J was totally mutual and she’s completely fine, thank you very much. She wreaks havoc with her good ol’ baseball bat and a few new tricks up her sleeve, including a “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” homage and a crackerjack transatlantic accent.

Alongside her will be Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), fighting for the chaotic good. (And since Harley is here, probably a little bit of chaotic evil, too?) There are also some men here, including Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz. The whole thing is set to Bjork and features a cute hyena in a bathtub goin’ “bork bork.” This trailer also reminds us that Harley was one of Gotham’s leading psychiatrists, as she snaps into focus just long enough to impart some wisdom that she almost certainly won’t heed: “Psychologically speaking, vengeance rarely brings the catharsis we hope for.” It sure is fun, though. Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is directed by Cathy Yan and hits theaters on February 7.