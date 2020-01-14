Marvel’s New Black Widow Teaser: Who the Hell Is the Taskmaster?

While the first teaser for Scarlett Johansson’s stand-alone Black Widow movie focused on Natasha Romanoff’s reunion with her family, played Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour, as well as the ramifications of confronting your past when you’re a trained assassin-turned-superheroine, the film’s new “special look” spot released Monday night highlights yet another mystery in Natasha’s life story: who is the masked man fighting her on a bridge, how is he instantly mirroring Black Widow’s every move and, most importantly, what does he want?

We can at least answer the first query, as he is known as the Taskmaster. As for the rest? Well, we’re guessing it’s on Natasha to figure it out. Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow takes place in the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. At the risk of spoiling Avengers: Endgame, let’s just say we hope Natasha gets all her affairs in order. Black Widow gets a movie all to herself come May 2020.