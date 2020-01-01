Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex, Is Dead from Drug Overdose

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Gordon, who was found liable in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30. Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., told People that the cause of death was a drug overdose. He suffered several heart attacks on New Year’s Day. “New Years didn’t have to start like this,” wrote Walker Jr. in a Facebook post. “[Y]ou just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”

Three years ago, Gordon was found liable in the 2015 death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston. Bobbi Kristina was 22 when she was found unconscious and unresponsive in the bathtub of the home she shared with Gordon. She was put in a medically induced coma, suffered brain damage, and died later that year. Gordon was found legally responsible for Brown’s death and was ordered to pay $36 million to her family.