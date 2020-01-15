What do you get when you combine the weathered silver of a zaddy with the soft haplessness of a sadboi? A zadboi? A saddy? Only one show dares to answer that question and make me feel weird things about a cartoon horse, and it’s Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s BoJack Horseman, which will conclude its two-part final season on Netflix on January 31.

The trailer shows BoJack getting a fresh start at Wesleyan, where he’s taken a teaching position and updated his look. If you think this means an immediately sunny and inspirational upswing, you don’t know BoJack. “I used to feel like my whole life was an acting job, doing an impression of the people I saw on television, which was just the projection of a bunch of equally screwed up writers and actors,” Will Arnett says in voice-over. “I felt like a Xerox of a Xerox of a person.” Whew. We also see glimpses of the rest of the characters: Princess Carolyn is parenting Ruthie with Judah’s help. Todd may have found his ace soul mate. Mr. Peanutbutter and Pickles are still at it. BoJack receives a letter from Hollyhock, who apparently lives at “Bradley Whitford Dorm.” The trailer ends with BoJack accidentally writing “Professor Horseman” on a classroom whiteboard with permanent marker. It’s both a gag and a metaphor, a hoof-kick to the heart in a way only BoJack can do.