Brad Pitt ‘Would’ve Shared the Raft’ With Leonardo DiCaprio

Two bros chilling at an awards show … Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Ah, award shows. When they aren’t a gross display of wealth broadcasted to the rest of us wearing pajamas and eating takeout, they’re a gross display of romance, with couples making red carpet debuts, shouting each other out in acceptance speeches, and even proposals, that one time. Famously divorced and not dating that holistic healer, Brad Pitt dedicated his speech at the 2020 Golden Globes to the two actual loves of his life: his mom and Leonardo DiCaprio. Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He, of course, couldn’t leave the stage without thanking his man, his co-star, the guy who puts the Pussy in his Posse. “He’s an all star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you, man,” Pitt gushed. “I thank you. Still, I would’ve shared the raft.” The Titanic reference is perhaps the greatest compliment someone could offer Leonardo DiCaprio and he needed it after host Ricky Gervais called him out for exclusively dating younger women. BFFs DiCaprio and Pitt both also opted to come to the Golden Globes sans romantic partner. “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating and it’d just be awkward,” Pitt joked in his speech. It’s not just any woman! This is a whole article fantasizing about his romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. Love is love, Brad.