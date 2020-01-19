Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston each took home their very own Screen Actors Guild statuette at this year’s 26th SAG Awards, but the internet got something much more precious on Sunday night (No offense to the Guild and all it does.) Following the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor’s win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, including his acceptance speech about director Quentin Tarantino’s foot fetish, and after The Morning Show star’s win for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series, the former celebrity supercouple were photographed together backstage in a lingering grasp. So much better than a SAG Award.

Just kidding! Their moment of thrilling public intimacy does not provide health insurance or union support to working actors and actresses or pretty much anything SAG-AFTRA brings to the table. Still, brought you right back to 2003, didn’t it? But, as Brad Pitt himself joked about his Once Upon a Time role Sunday night: “It was a difficult part. The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife? It’s a big stretch.”

