“I gotta add this to my Tinder Profile,” Brad Pitt joked as he accepted his win at Sunday night’s 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. And while the actor earned a statuette for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his turn in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Pitt also clearly spent almost as much time and effort prepping a full-on stand-up set for his acceptance speech, as he did for the movie itself.
“I want to thank my costars: Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet,” the actor continued, alluding to the director’s career-long fixation on women’s bare soles, which you will recall from Once Upon a Time, as well as, oh, every other Tarantino film. Joked Pitt, “Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.” You can watch Pitt’s tight five below.