Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

“I gotta add this to my Tinder Profile,” Brad Pitt joked as he accepted his win at Sunday night’s 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. And while the actor earned a statuette for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his turn in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Pitt also clearly spent almost as much time and effort prepping a full-on stand-up set for his acceptance speech, as he did for the movie itself.

“I want to thank my costars: Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet,” the actor continued, alluding to the director’s career-long fixation on women’s bare soles, which you will recall from Once Upon a Time, as well as, oh, every other Tarantino film. Joked Pitt, “Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.” You can watch Pitt’s tight five below.