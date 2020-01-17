BTS Return With ‘Black Swan’ and a Mesmerizing New Art Film

If you were wondering why Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 Academy Award nominated drama Black Swan was trending on Twitter Friday morning, you really need to update your references. (If you were wondering why Odile, the black swan from Tchaikovsky’s ballet, Swan Lake, was trending, we have no notes for you; you’re perfect.) And don’t worry, there are millions of BTS fans willing to explain to you why their new single “Black Swan” is hugely important. “Black Swan” is the first single from the K-pop band’s upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. That’s not including the new solo song rapper Suga dropped with the album’s trailer. More for us! The video for “Black Swan” is actually an “art film” featuring Slovenian dance troupe MN Dance Company. While fans have spent a lot of time theorizing about the meaning behind “Black Swan” and its art film, the rollout itself is part of a metamorphosis for the band. Earlier this week, they announced a global art project called “Connect, BTS” featuring 22 different artists in five cities across the world. Map of the Soul: 7 comes out on February 21, but who knows what else they’ll unveil between now and then.

