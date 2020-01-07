BTS Is Back With New Album Map of the Soul: 7

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Surprise! Your favorite K-Pop boy band is fresh off a brief period of “rest and relaxation” and ready to serve up some new music. BTS sent their loyal ARMY spiraling on Twitter with the announcement of their new album, Map of the Soul: 7, which arrives February 21 via Big Hit Entertainment. Superfans salivating over the #7isComing hashtag can preorder the album on Thursday, January 9, according to an announcement on BTS’s Weverse mobile app. The forthcoming album comes a week after their massive takeover of Times Square during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and just months after the release of their last EP, Map of the Soul: Persona. With Map of the Soul: 7 hype mounting, this septet of South Korean pop stars (RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) seems poised to continue its global music dominance in the new decade.