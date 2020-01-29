BTS Dance Barefoot to ‘Black Swan’ on The Late Late Show

There’s no better place for BTS’ new era to kick off than The Late Late Show With James Corden. First of all, boy bands historically create some iconic content on The Late Late Show (looking at you, “Tattoo Roulette w/ One Direction“). And second of all, the BTS boys stan James Corden almost as much as James Corden stans BTS. Hmm, wonder if the boys saw Cats … The Korean boy band performed their new single, “Black Swan,” for the first time on live television Tuesday night. The song’s title and music video allude to ballet and dance in general, so, of course, the choreography is on point. “Black Swan” is from their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, which drops on February 21. The boys hung around the show and played a very hectic game of hide-and-seek with Corden and fellow guest Ashton Kutcher. Well, it was hectic for Corden and Kutcher. The boys mostly just stayed still and waited for Kutcher to come by and carry them back to the stage. The way he flops Jin over his shoulder! Gotta be careful with that precious cargo.

