Cameron Diaz Had a Baby!

Over the summer, rumors started to circulate that Cameron Diaz was pregnant, which turned out to be true. And she had the baby — her first! Now, the detail worth remembering: The baby’s name is Raddix.

On January 3, Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, announced on their Instagram pages that the new decade was already joyous for them, as they are celebrating the newest addition to their family. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” reads the post. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

And … that’s all we know, and likely will know for quite some time. In their announcement post, the new parents went on to say that they “won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details” in an attempt to protect the baby’s privacy. But they did assure us that she is “really really cute” — and “some would even say RAD.”

A newborn baby, and she’s already “rad.” Sick! I wonder what kind of life she might lead, considering she is the daughter of celebrities, and she’s named Raddix. I see a shoulder tattoo — and maybe even belly-button ring, if those are still a hip thing for teenagers to get in the 2030s — in her future.

Also, kids are definitely going to try to say her full name, Raddix Madden, as fast as they can, and as many times in a row as possible. And for that, Raddix, we are so sorry.

