Captain Marvel Sequel Officially in the Works With Writer Megan McDonnell

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The blockbuster hit Captain Marvel is officially confirmed for a sequel, with Megan McDonnell of the Disney+ series WandaVision at the helm as screenwriter. McDonnell is reportedly in final talks to pen the sequel. The directors of the first Captain Marvel, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, will not be returning for the second film, but Marvel is scouting for a female director, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Brie Larson will be reprising her role as the titular Captain Marvel. It is unclear if Goose the alien-cat will be reprising his role. Details of the sequel’s plot have not yet been released, although the film’s setting will be moved up to the present day, following the ‘90s setting of the first film. Despite the ever-present threat of sexist trolls, Captain Marvel earned a staggering $1.13 billion at the global box office, and is the seventh-biggest Marvel debut of all time.